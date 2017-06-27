ON24 Rolls Out Prospect Engagement Profile to Break Marketing-Sales...

A With 74% of business buyers conducting research online before talking to sales, it's critical for B2B marketers to engage their prospects with compelling digital experiences and turn those interactions into insights that enlighten, personalize and accelerate the customer buying journey. The ON24 webinar marketing platform offers businesses an innovative solution to this challenge, enabling marketers to form a human connection with hundreds and thousands of their prospects for almost an hour and translate that engagement into data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.