Nexxt career network identifies hot sectors for job seekers45 minutes ago

Just last week, the King of Prussia-based career network Beyond abandoned its brand name and launched a revamped online platform, all to suggest what's Nexxt in the cause of connecting job recruiters with job seekers. Pressing the changes is a "tight" labor-market era, with companies struggling to find quality workers, said Nexxt founder and CEO Rich Milgram.

