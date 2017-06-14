Indegene , ai 1 2global healthcare solutions provider, today announced a new analysis, ' The i 1 2 Digital Savvy Healthcare Sales Rep 2017 Report,' i 1 2on technology needs and adoption by healthcare sales reps. The in-depth study covers more than 500 healthcare reps across i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2 The report provides a unique perspective on healthcare sales, medical and institutional devices, and other insights on current realities, including challenges in healthcare professional engagement, current software tools, perceived utility, and their digital capability wish list.

