New Global Analysis Finds Healthcare Reps and HCP Needs Misaligned,...
Indegene , ai 1 2global healthcare solutions provider, today announced a new analysis, ' The i 1 2 Digital Savvy Healthcare Sales Rep 2017 Report,' i 1 2on technology needs and adoption by healthcare sales reps. The in-depth study covers more than 500 healthcare reps across i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2i 1 2 The report provides a unique perspective on healthcare sales, medical and institutional devices, and other insights on current realities, including challenges in healthcare professional engagement, current software tools, perceived utility, and their digital capability wish list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC