MOVES-Barclays nabs Zorzoli to head EMEA macro distribution
Barclays has hired Filippo Zorzoli from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head macro distribution for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The macro business deals with corporate clients who trade foreign exchange and interest rate products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC