Most Stores to Move from Brick-and-Mortar to Online in 10 Years
STAMFORD, Conn. Roughly 66 percent of small business owners who currently run both an online and physical store say they'll close their physical store within 10 years and operate their businesses solely online, says research from GetApp, a business app review site.
