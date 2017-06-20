Merlin International Appoints Julie X...

Merlin International Appoints Julie Xiang as Vice President of Sales

VIENNA, Va.A Merlin International, a leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider, today announced that Julie Xiang has joined the company as Vice President of Sales.A A Julie brings over 16 years of information technology sales and sales management experience invigorating sales teams, implementing accountability, promoting collaboration and consistently growing revenue year over year. Julie's experience spans both the commercial and public sector markets with a strong focus in government healthcare.A Her consistent track record of leading sales teams and exceeding revenue goals are a strong complement to Merlin as the company continues to grow in providing leading edge technology solutions.

