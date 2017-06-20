MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Above 300 - Can Sales Keep Climbing?
MannKind has been marketing Afrezza for eleven and a half months now and this past sales week managed to get scripts above 300 for only the third time since it took full control. Getting above 300 scripts rates a bit of a Bronx Cheer considering that the company needs script sales to be in the thousands to excite the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC