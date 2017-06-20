Luminex Partners With A.C. Lighting t...

Luminex Partners With A.C. Lighting to Strengthen US & Canadian Sales Force

Belgium-based LUMINEX Network Intelligence has further strengthened its American sales force by adding A.C. Lighting Inc. in Toronto as a primary distributor in lighting. LS Media remains the distributor for AV markets in Canada.

Chicago, IL

