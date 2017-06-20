Lindal Names Kashif Choudhry Global Product Marketing Manager
Lindal Group has announced the appointment of Kashif Choudhry as global product marketing manager, a new position for the company. His past experience includes seven years with Clariant where he held the position of global product line manager for the firm's Healthcare Packaging Division and was responsible for defining and implementing worldwide marketing, sales and operational strategies for healthcare-related packaging.
