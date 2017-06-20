Lindal Names Kashif Choudhry Global P...

Lindal Names Kashif Choudhry Global Product Marketing Manager

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Global Cosmetic Industry

Lindal Group has announced the appointment of Kashif Choudhry as global product marketing manager, a new position for the company. His past experience includes seven years with Clariant where he held the position of global product line manager for the firm's Healthcare Packaging Division and was responsible for defining and implementing worldwide marketing, sales and operational strategies for healthcare-related packaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Global Cosmetic Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May '17 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC