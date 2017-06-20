Lessons Learned From B2C's Sales Success

In Industrial Distribution 's 2017 Survey of Distributor Operations, some 33 percent of distributors cited the growing trend by manufacturers to sell products directly to customers as one of their top four primary concerns, up 10 percentage points from the previous year's survey. Given that increasing challenge, many distributors now are looking to learn what's working exceptionally well in the B2C environment and whether those same strategies can be incorporated into their operations to better compete in the market.

