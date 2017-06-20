Leading NZ agents recognised in Austr...

Leading NZ agents recognised in Australia

17 hrs ago

Century 21's Australasian convention held in Surfers Paradise this month singled out several legendary and leading Kiwi real estate agents, reflecting Century 21's growing recognition and strength in the New Zealand marketplace," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand. Derryn Mayne, owner of Century 21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa, was inducted into Century 21's Hall of Fame - the highest individual award given by the global real estate company each year.

Chicago, IL

