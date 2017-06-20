Leading NZ agents recognised in Australia
Century 21's Australasian convention held in Surfers Paradise this month singled out several legendary and leading Kiwi real estate agents, reflecting Century 21's growing recognition and strength in the New Zealand marketplace," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand. Derryn Mayne, owner of Century 21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa, was inducted into Century 21's Hall of Fame - the highest individual award given by the global real estate company each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC