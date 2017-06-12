Katy Gettinger Eagen

10 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest global provider of sales, marketing and distribution services to independent luxury hotels, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katy Gettinger Eagen as Vice President of Sales, Group Insurance & Financial Services. In her new role, Katy will lead the brand's sales strategy in the insurance and financial markets, creating initiatives to enhance awareness of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and connect companies to unique, authentic experiences available at its 650 member hotels worldwide.

