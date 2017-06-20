Jaxon wins $25m Botanical build in Su...

Jaxon wins $25m Botanical build in Subiaco

Developer Edge Visionary Living is celebrating its 65 per cent off-the-plan sales milestone on its $70 million seven-level Subiaco Botanical apartment development, awarding a $25 million lump sum building contract to WA builder Jaxon. Edge Visionary Living director Gavin Hawkins attributed the early sales success - $44 million in apartment sales at last count - to the high level of amenity and the location of the project.

