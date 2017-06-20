IoT Startup Samsara, Led By Meraki Founders, Focuses On Channel After A $40M Funding Round
Internet of Things startup Samsara, which is led by the founders of Cisco's Meraki business, announced on Wednesday that it had secured $40 million in a Series C funding round. Kiren Sekar, vice president of product management and marketing at Samsara, told CRN that the company hopes to use the funding in part to double down on its channel strategy, as well as accelerate growth and research and development investments.
