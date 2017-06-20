Hutchinson's Maple Products named N.S...

Hutchinson's Maple Products named N.S. Exporter of the Year

Anna Hutchinson, left, owner of Hutchinson's Pure Nova Scotia Maple Products, and Leanne Dobrota, account manager, pose with their Export Achievement Awards trophies. Annapolis Valley maple syrup farm Hutchinson Maple Products picked up the top prize at this year's Nova Scotia Export Achievement Awards, held at Halifax's Pier 21 Wednesday afternoon.

