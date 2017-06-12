HobbyKing selects Worldpay to boost sales

Seeing an impressive leap of 12% in payment acceptance since the partnership went live in February this year, Worldpay has enabled HobbyKing to streamline its credit and debit card acceptance, and add additional payment methods, with plans to support both Alipay and Boleto in the future. This move will help HobbyKing serve a broader range of customers from across the globe allowing them to pay using not only via their preferred method, but also in their local currency.

