Hesperia man fires BB gun at salespeople, barricades himself in home, deputies say
A 72-year-old man is believed to have fired shots at some salespeople with a BB gun before barricading himself within his Hesperia home for two hours Wednesday afternoon, June 7, sheriff's officials say. Benny Hernandez was taken into custody without incident after leaving his home in the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC