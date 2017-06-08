Hesperia man fires BB gun at salespeo...

Hesperia man fires BB gun at salespeople, barricades himself in home, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A 72-year-old man is believed to have fired shots at some salespeople with a BB gun before barricading himself within his Hesperia home for two hours Wednesday afternoon, June 7, sheriff's officials say. Benny Hernandez was taken into custody without incident after leaving his home in the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May 24 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC