Hesperia man fires BB gun at salespeople, barricades himself in home, deputies say

A 72-year-old man is believed to have fired shots at some salespeople with a BB gun before barricading himself within his Hesperia home for two hours Wednesday afternoon, June 7, sheriff's officials say. Benny Hernandez was taken into custody without incident after leaving his home in the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

