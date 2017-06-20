HBC Names Alison Coville President of...

HBC Names Alison Coville President of Hudsona s Bay

21 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Hudson's Bay Executive with More Than 30 Years of Experience in the Canadian Retail Market to Lead the Country's Most Iconic Retailer )--HBC today announced that Alison Coville has been named President of Hudson's Bay. Ms. Coville will lead a dedicated management team responsible for directing operations for Hudson's Bay and Home Outfitters in Canada.

