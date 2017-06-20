Firms Eager to Try New Sales Technolo...

Firms Eager to Try New Sales Technologies, Survey Suggests

More than 80 percent of high-growth sales organizations use five or more sales technologies, suggests a recent online survey of 400 companies. Velocify and the American Association of Indoor Sales Professionals partnered on the research and released their findings on Tuesday.

