Exclusive: Tanium Names Former Salesforce Exec As Chief Revenue Officer

Tanium Names Former Salesforce Exec As Chief Revenue Officer

Tanium has added another executive to its lineup, appointing former Salesforce executive Mark Wayland to the newly created role of chief revenue officer. Wayland joins Tanium after 10 years at Salesforce, most recently as senior vice president of marketing for cloud.

