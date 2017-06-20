Exclusive: SonicWall Exceeds Growth G...

Exclusive: SonicWall Exceeds Growth Goals, Partner Expectations After Split From Dell

17 hrs ago Read more: CRN

A year after the company announced its private equity-driven split from Dell, network security vendor SonicWall said it has already exceeded its growth goals. SonicWall said it has surpassed the "aggressive financial and operational metrics" it set for its first eight months as an independent company.

Chicago, IL

