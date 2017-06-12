Exclusive: Savvius Launches New Partn...

Exclusive: Savvius Launches New Partner Program, Repositions Sales Strategy Around Channel

Savvius has launched a new partner program as the network visibility and security performance company looks to expand its business from the high-end data center to the small and medium enterprise markets. The new Savvius PartnerONE program has two tiers, with dedicated discounts, deal registration, marketing funds, and partner portal.

