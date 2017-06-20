Email Templates Are Important to Sales StrategyBy: Tracey E. Schelmetic
While email may be considered by some to be a communications channel of the past, in marketing and sales, it's still one of the most relevant vehicles for staying in touch with customers and providing them with relevant content marketing. Email has good open rates, and the current trend toward mobile email has even better open rates.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
