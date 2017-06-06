Economist Uncovers 'The Latest Solar ...

Economist Uncovers 'The Latest Solar Scam' In Minnesota

A conservative economist has said buying timeshares for solar panels is just the next "scam" to fleece environmentally friendly consumers. Mark Perry, an economist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, railed against "community solar gardens" in Minnesota where private companies end up pocketing taxpayer subsidies for generating relatively small amounts of green energy.

