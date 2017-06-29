Discovery: How Many Questions Should You Ask in the Selling Process?
I'm often asked by students who are just learning the sales process , "How many questions should I ask a customer on a sales call?" I tell them that they need to plan at least 50. The point of that response is not the number, it's the planning. Fifty questions strung closely together in a row are an interrogation.
