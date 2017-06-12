Digital River, Adobe Strengthen Cloud...

Digital River, Adobe Strengthen Cloud Commerce Alliance

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CRM Buyer

Digital River on Wednesday announced it has expanded its ties with Adobe Experience Manager to offer an end-to-end cloud commerce solution targeting the high-tech industry. The new solution, which is based on a 2015 agreement to integrate Digital River's cloud-based Global Commerce Platform with Adobe Experience Manager, offers brands a fresh approach for bolstering their direct channel strategy and operating more competitively online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRM Buyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are CRM's worth the money? May 24 AlwaysAddValue 1
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Apr '17 fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr '17 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr '17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC