Despite dismal Xbox sales there, Microsoft's Phil Spencer "will never give up on Japan"

While the Xbox One has been a sales success around the world - albeit selling in somewhat smaller numbers than the PS4 - there is one market in which Microsoft's console has been a sales disaster. In Japan, Microsoft sold just 100 Xbox Ones in an entire week in June 2015 ; in another week in January 2016, only 99 Xbox Ones were sold , compared with 25,592 sales of the PlayStation 4. Things haven't improved much since then; during the week of June 19 to 25, 2017, Japan's Media Create said that 265 Xbox Ones were purchased, compared with over 19,000 PS4s, and an additional 6,600 PS4 Pros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.