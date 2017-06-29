Despite dismal Xbox sales there, Micr...

Despite dismal Xbox sales there, Microsoft's Phil Spencer "will never give up on Japan"

While the Xbox One has been a sales success around the world - albeit selling in somewhat smaller numbers than the PS4 - there is one market in which Microsoft's console has been a sales disaster. In Japan, Microsoft sold just 100 Xbox Ones in an entire week in June 2015 ; in another week in January 2016, only 99 Xbox Ones were sold , compared with 25,592 sales of the PlayStation 4. Things haven't improved much since then; during the week of June 19 to 25, 2017, Japan's Media Create said that 265 Xbox Ones were purchased, compared with over 19,000 PS4s, and an additional 6,600 PS4 Pros.

