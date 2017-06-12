Dayna Zeitlin
Eric Horodas, President of Greystone Hotels, announces the appointment of Dayna Zeitlin as the hotel and hospitality management company's Vice President, Sales Strategy and Market Development. A dynamic and forward-thinking hospitality professional, Zeitlin has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, bringing to Greystone Hotels a unique expertise centered around improving brand awareness and market share, and cultivating and inspiring sales and marketing teams.
