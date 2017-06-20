In advance of the highly-anticipated summer opening of Dream Hollywood, Danny Benaderet has been appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing for the property. With over 15 years of experience in the hotel industry, Benaderet will be an integral part of the Dream Hollywood team and will focus on group business for the hotel.Benaderet joins Dream Hollywood from Loews Hollywood, where served as Director of Sales for the last three years and was awarded the Platinum Loews Superstar status in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.