D&H's Dan Schwab: As Other Distributors Invest In The Enterprise, We Remain 'Laser-Focused' On SMB

D&H Distributing Co-President Dan Schwab said his company has no intention of following in the footsteps of competitors Tech Data and Synnex and acquiring its way into larger customer accounts. "There's been a lot of changes in the distribution landscape, and more and more distributors are focused on the enterprise market," Schwab told CRN during the Mid-Atlantic Summer Technology Trade Show in Hershey, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.