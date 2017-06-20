Choice Ammunition Corporation Partners With Three New Firms
VICTOR, Mont. - - Choice Ammunition Corporation, continues to expand it's presence in the shooting world by partnering with three highly respected rep group firms; The Dolph Company in the Western region and Alaska, Frontier Sales & Marketing Group, located in the South Central TALO Region and Alliance Sports Group, covering the entire East Coast.
