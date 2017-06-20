Charcroft appoints hi-rel specialist as UK sales grow
Charcroft Electronics has added to its UK sales force by appointing Rob Weemes to the new position of business development manager for the South East and East Anglia. The distributor and manufacturer of high-reliability passive components has recorded sales growth of over 9% in the 2016 fiscal year.
