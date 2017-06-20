BlackBerry to boost sales force to ma...

BlackBerry to boost sales force to match software focus

2 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Software maker BlackBerry Ltd's long-running recovery effort has been slowed by a dearth of salespeople to promote its revamped and more complex products, with CEO John Chen pledging to hire more sales specialists to help achieve its growth target. While BlackBerry's traditional customers were security executives in top global companies, its reboot from smartphone maker to seller of everything from automotive software to cyber security consulting and asset tracking for the trucking industry has seemingly moved faster than its sales force can keep up.

Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Chicago, IL

