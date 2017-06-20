Beauty clinic staff pressed to sell r...

Beauty clinic staff pressed to sell risky therapy, manslaughter trial told

Prosecutor says employees were told that customers who had undergone the blood infusion reported reduction in pain and increase in sexual prowess Staff at a Hong Kong beauty group accused of manslaughter were encouraged to "seize the opportunity" and sell an unnecessary, "amateurish" cancer treatment to healthy customers, the High Court heard on Wednesday. The cell replacement therapy, which cost almost HK$60,000 a time, should target those with insomnia, pain and immunity problems, one notice instructed employees of the DR Group, even though it had only been tested in a "trial and error" way.

