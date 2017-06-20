Aromatherapy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2016 to 2023

Major key Players include Nu Skin,Air Aroma,Muji,Tree of Life,Young Living,Zija International,doTERRA,NOW Foods,Neal's Yard Remedies" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights Considering all these factors the market for aromatherapy is expected to reach $ 4.3 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 6.18 % during 2017-2023 Aromatherapy uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. Drivers such as large demand for aromatherapy, growing lifestyle industry, non-invasive nature of aromatherapy growing cases of sleep disturbances, stress etc.

