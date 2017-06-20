Amphenol RF Appoints English Technical Sales in Southern California
Amphenol RF adds English Technical Sales to their already impressive lineup of manufacturer's representatives, covering the Southern California region. DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the addition of English Technical Sales as its Southern California manufacturer's representative.
