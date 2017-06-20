Accessory sales represent missed opportunity

Bosak Motors accessorizes up to a fifth of all new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles it sells, which adds $20,000 to $25,000 to its service department's gross profits each month and helps spur vehicle sales. The accessorized vehicles have "built an identity for our dealership," said John Schultheis, general manager of the store in Merrillville, Ind.

