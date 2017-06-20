2018 Genesis G80
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! Top features include power front seats, leather upholstery, turn signal indicator mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May '17
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC