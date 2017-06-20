2016 Vitamin C Hyundai Veloster

Introducing the 2016 Hyundai Veloster! Generously equipped and boasting stylish interior comfort, this vehicle challenges all competitors, regardless of price and class! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: heated seats, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.