2016 Meteor Gray Mica Mazda Mazda CX-5

Introducing the 2016 Mazda Mazda CX-5! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Mazda prioritized comfort and style by including: telescoping steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a blind spot monitoring system. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine.

