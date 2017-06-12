$120 million fine proposed for travel-deal robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a $120 million fine for a scheme that appeared to trick consumers into buying vacation packages that were not what they had expected. The agency said Thursday that Miami resident Adrian Abramovich, through his companies, made calls that were faked to appear as though they were from the same area code as the people who were dialed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are CRM's worth the money?
|May 24
|AlwaysAddValue
|1
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr '17
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC