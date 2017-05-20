Wright Medical Group (WMGI) - Research Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes
A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wright Medical Group recently: 5/4/2017 - Wright Medical Group had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They wrote, "WMGI's 1Q17 revenue and EBITDA missed consensus and management maintained its 2017 guidance. Pro forma revenue growth slowed to 6% CC from 12% CC in 4Q16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 30
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr '17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC