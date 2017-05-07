Wright Medical Group Inc (WMGI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC
's stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday. The analysts wrote, "WMGI's 1Q17 revenue and EBITDA missed consensus and management maintained its 2017 guidance.
