Workers at Bloomingdale's narrowly avoid strike

16 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The department store will no longer require sales clerks to prepare online orders for in-store pickups, and managers cannot ask workers to leave their departments if it could cause them to lose a sale, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is representing the Bloomingdale's employees. "I am proud of the stand our membership-driven negotiations committee took to point the spotlight on a growing epidemic in retail -- online sales, which negatively impact[s] our membership, which is largely a commission based sales force," Cassandra Berrocal, president of the local RWDSU chapter, said in a statement.

