Workers at Bloomingdale's narrowly avoid strike
The department store will no longer require sales clerks to prepare online orders for in-store pickups, and managers cannot ask workers to leave their departments if it could cause them to lose a sale, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is representing the Bloomingdale's employees. "I am proud of the stand our membership-driven negotiations committee took to point the spotlight on a growing epidemic in retail -- online sales, which negatively impact[s] our membership, which is largely a commission based sales force," Cassandra Berrocal, president of the local RWDSU chapter, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Sun
|fingers mcgurke
|10
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC