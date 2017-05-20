Vivint reaches $100K settlement with ...

Vivint reaches $100K settlement with Wyoming after alleged violations

The state of Wyoming and Vivint, a Utah County-based home security company, have a reached a consumer protection settlement after the company's salespeople were accused of misleading consumers. According to a statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Wyoming, Vivint salespeople allegedly committed "unfair or deceptive" violations against Wyoming residents while selling security systems.

