Vivint reaches $100K settlement with Wyoming after alleged violations
The state of Wyoming and Vivint, a Utah County-based home security company, have a reached a consumer protection settlement after the company's salespeople were accused of misleading consumers. According to a statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Wyoming, Vivint salespeople allegedly committed "unfair or deceptive" violations against Wyoming residents while selling security systems.
