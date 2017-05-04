Visioneering Technologies, Inc. Expands US Sales Force
In line with Visioneering's plan to broaden and accelerate its US launch of NaturalVue Multifocal Contact Lenses, they have appointed Mr. Joshua Suarez as new District Sales Manager for the western United States and added 10 new sales representatives across the country. Mr. Suarez has over 14 years' experience in senior sales roles in the healthcare and medtech industries in the US.
