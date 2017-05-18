Visioneering Technologies, Inc. Announces Joshua Suarez as District Manager for the Western US
Suarez will be responsible for introducing the unique, patented technology of the NaturalVueA Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses and other NaturalVueA Brand products to eye care practitioners across the western United States and with the management of field sales representatives for the area. Suarez has 23 years' experience in sales and sales management in diverse industries at Pitney Bowes, Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Zoetis and Voyce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
