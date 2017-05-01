Vincent J. Sollecito Named President,...

Vincent J. Sollecito Named President, ABC National Television Sales

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Vincent J. Sollecito has been named president, ABC National Television Sales, for the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, it was announced today by Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and ABC Daytime, to whom he will report. He succeeds Debra O'Connell, who was named executive vice president, sales and marketing, in Disney ABC's recently announced portfolio-wide advertising sales team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Sun fingers mcgurke 10
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC