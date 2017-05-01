Vincent J. Sollecito Named President, ABC National Television Sales
Vincent J. Sollecito has been named president, ABC National Television Sales, for the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, it was announced today by Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and ABC Daytime, to whom he will report. He succeeds Debra O'Connell, who was named executive vice president, sales and marketing, in Disney ABC's recently announced portfolio-wide advertising sales team.
