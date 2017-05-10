Vendors Are Investing In Training Programs For Marketers; Microsoft's Stock Is Up Almost 40%
As marketers take programmatic in-house, they're calling on vendors for training. Google, Adobe and Quantcast are all investing in educational programs to help marketers understand programmatic buying, reports Yuyu Chen for Digiday.
