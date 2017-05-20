TYRA Beauty Commits To Expanding Ecommerce And Multi-Channel Strategy

TYRA Beauty announced today that as of July 1, 2017, it will exclusively sell its products through direct-to-consumer ecommerce and other retail channels. While the direct sales channel grew from a few hundred hand-selected Beautytainers during its initial Beta period in spring of 2015 to several thousand by 2017, doubling revenue each year, the decision to close the channel was due to certain challenges typically associated with direct selling and multi-level businesses.

